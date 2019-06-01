|
McCLENDON, ODESSA
ROLETHA FLOURNOY
Odessa Roletha Flournoy McClendon was born on April 7, 1940 in Micanopy, FL and transitioned on May 21, 2019. The first of eight children born to Otis and Luella (Kelley) Flournoy.
She finished Micanopy Elementary School and graduated with honors from Lincoln High School, Gainesville, Florida. She attended Bethune-Cookman College, where she was initiated as a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Odessa received her bachelor's degree from the University of Florida (UF). She received her license practical nursing (LPN) degree as a member of the first class of African American students enrolled in the LPN program at UF Shands Hospital, Gainesville. She was a member of the Alachua County Nursing Guild for over thirty years.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, as a young girl with Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Micanopy. She served in her church's choir, Youth Baptist Training Union (BTU) director, Sunday School teacher, and deaconess.
She was the first female President of the Jerusalem District Congress of Christian Education (Alachua County). She was a teacher and active member at the district, state and national levels of the Christian education, association, and women and missionary departments of the Florida Baptist Convention and National Baptist Convention, USA. She was graduate of and teacher at United Theological Seminary Bible College, Ocala, Florida Branch. Odessa was most recently recognized for her Christian service by the New Mt. Zion District, Florida Baptist Convention (Volusia and Brevard Counties). She was an eloquent teacher, speaker, and writer of God's Word.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Solomon McClendon, her parents, grandparents, great grandparents. She is survived by her children: son, Minister Ronnie Othello Flournoy (Minister Sherry Powers Flournoy), Fort Lauderdale, and daughter, Patricia Gail Bradley Bell (Willie Bell), Lakeland; grandchildren: Amelia Roletha, WaLitta, and LaSaun (Kenneth Dupree); great grandchildren: Adrean, Naomi, Rubin, Ella, Bethany, Jeremiah, William, and Janiyah; brothers: Otis Thomas Flournoy, Highland Ranch, CO, Charlie Rubin Flournoy (Sharon Chase), Pastor Orian Aaron Flournoy (Mittie Bob), and Melvin Anthony Flournoy (Ernestine Cobb), all of Gainesville; sisters: Lucille Flournoy Rhim, Gainesville, Attorney Beaulah Mae Flournoy Blanks (Dr. Terry Cleve Blanks, Jr.), DeLand, and Joyce Flournoy-Benjamin, Albuquerque, NM; aunt: Ida Kelley, Jackson, MS; nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
Service arrangements are
entrusted to Patterson
Cremation and Funeral Services. Valerie Glover FDIC.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019