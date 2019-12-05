Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for OLA CURTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLA MAE CURTIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OLA MAE CURTIS Obituary
CURTIS, OLA MAE
Mrs. Ola Mae Curtis age 83, passed away November 28, 2019 at Park Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Curtis was a member of New Testament Church of God In Christ where she served on the Mother's Board.
She is survived by her children; Willie Lee Curtis (Wanda), Johnnie Lee Curtis (Chandra), Joan Hayes (Vernon), Mary Ann Green (Willie Frank), Flossie Ann Curtis, Belinda Renae Hardaway (Demetrius), all of Alachua, FL, Lee Curtis(Katrina), Ola Ann Lee, Linda Ann Mitchel, all of Gainesville, FL, numerous grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Curtis will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Westside Church of God In Christ, Elder Leslie Richardson, Pastor, Elder Rodney Cooper, Eulogist; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Curtis will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 6th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at New Testament Church of God In Christ at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -