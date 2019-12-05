|
|
CURTIS, OLA MAE
Mrs. Ola Mae Curtis age 83, passed away November 28, 2019 at Park Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Curtis was a member of New Testament Church of God In Christ where she served on the Mother's Board.
She is survived by her children; Willie Lee Curtis (Wanda), Johnnie Lee Curtis (Chandra), Joan Hayes (Vernon), Mary Ann Green (Willie Frank), Flossie Ann Curtis, Belinda Renae Hardaway (Demetrius), all of Alachua, FL, Lee Curtis(Katrina), Ola Ann Lee, Linda Ann Mitchel, all of Gainesville, FL, numerous grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Curtis will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Westside Church of God In Christ, Elder Leslie Richardson, Pastor, Elder Rodney Cooper, Eulogist; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Curtis will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 6th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at New Testament Church of God In Christ at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019