THOMAS, OLEN D.

Olen D. Thomas (O.D.) Was a lifelong resident of the Gainesville area. On Wednesday, June 23, 2020 he departed his earthly life at the age of 94. He was born December 25, 1925 to parents Sallie and Gordon Thomas in Adele, Georgia. He is survived by his wife Rosalie Watson Thomas. They were together 71 years. He leaves behind three children Linda, Donna, and John. His family also included five grandchildren Joanna, Danielle, Nicholas, John, Joseph and three great granddaughters Delana, Ma'Kayla, and Robina. At the age of 17 he volunteered for military service and began active military training at the age of 18. After graduating from Ocala High School on Friday night he left home early the following Monday to begin active military training. He served as an aerial gunner in the 20th Air Force Of the US. Army Air Corps in The Pacific Theater during World War II. His next 50 years were spent in the building construction industry. He had a state of Florida general contractors license. He was involved in the construction of numerous large construction projects all over North Florida. O.D. was a member of the Archer First Baptist Church. Final arrangements are by Forest Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Archer First Baptist Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Archer First Baptist Church building fund. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.



