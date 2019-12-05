|
LEACOCK, OLGA
Mrs. Olga Leacock age 87, passed away November 20, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Leacock was a member of the Salvation Army where she served on the Women's Home League, Community Care Committee, Penitent Form Sgt., former Corps Sgt. Major, and a member of the AFLCIO 1707 local 389 Fund Raising Committee in New York.
Mrs. Leacock is survived by her children; Hartley Leacock (Jacquelyn Harper), Newbery, FL, Marvalene Fisher (Peter), London, England, Marcelle Michelle Leacock, Ocala, FL, Nicole Leacock-Auxter (Justin), Gainesville, FL, Ronald Gilkes, Toronto, Canada, twelve grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Leacock will be held 11:00am, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Salvation Army Worship Church, Major Hank Harwell, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Leacock will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Church at 10:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019