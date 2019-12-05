Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for OLGA LEACOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLGA LEACOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OLGA LEACOCK Obituary
LEACOCK, OLGA
Mrs. Olga Leacock age 87, passed away November 20, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Leacock was a member of the Salvation Army where she served on the Women's Home League, Community Care Committee, Penitent Form Sgt., former Corps Sgt. Major, and a member of the AFLCIO 1707 local 389 Fund Raising Committee in New York.
Mrs. Leacock is survived by her children; Hartley Leacock (Jacquelyn Harper), Newbery, FL, Marvalene Fisher (Peter), London, England, Marcelle Michelle Leacock, Ocala, FL, Nicole Leacock-Auxter (Justin), Gainesville, FL, Ronald Gilkes, Toronto, Canada, twelve grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Leacock will be held 11:00am, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Salvation Army Worship Church, Major Hank Harwell, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Leacock will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Church at 10:30am.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OLGA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -