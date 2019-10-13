|
JONES, OLIVER H.
Dr. Oliver H. Jones passed away quietly Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was the son of A. Quinn Jones, Sr. Mr. Jones was a 1937 graduate of Lincoln High School, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida A&M University, Master of Science degree from Tuskegee Institute, Doctorial degree from Nova University. Dr. Jones was a member of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church where he served in Choir #3. He was also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and a founding member of Nu Eta Lambda Chapter. He served with the: Alachua County Retired Educators Association, life member of Florida Retired Educators Association, and a member of the National Retired Educators.
His memory will live on in the hearts of his: wife; Katie M. Jones, Gainesville, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Curlease Clifton (Rev. Frank), Alachua, FL; two step-grandchildren, Terrell Williams (Brandi), LaToya Williams; five step-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and caring friends.
Funeral services for Dr. Jones will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, Rev. Karl V. Smith, Pastor. Interment will follow in Forest Meadows East Memorial Park under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Visitation for Dr. Jones will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel. From 6:00 pm until 7:00pm at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church. Omega service by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will be held at 7:07pm promptly. The cortege will form at the family home, 1445 N..W. 100 Terrace, Alachua, at 10:00am on Wednesday.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019