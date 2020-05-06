BERGER, OLIVIA STARR
Olivia Starr Berger, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at NY Presbyterian/ Hudson Valley Hospital Center in Peekskill, New York. She was born in 1927 in Macon, Georgia, to the late Herman and Frances Starr. Olivia graduated from high school in Macon and received a bachelor's degree from Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College) in 1949. She married Herbert Berger of New York City in 1952. The couple lived in Blacksburg, Virginia; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Gainesville, Florida. Olivia was a member of Liberal Synagogue in Baton Rouge and B'nai Israel Synagogue in Gainesville; in both, she was extremely active in the community. Prior to her retirement, she served as office manager for the Jewish Council of North Central Florida. Before that, she was a stay at home mom and a homemaker, volunteering hours of her time to the schools, VA hospital, and synagogue; she was named B'nai Israel Woman of the Year for her service. In 2010, she moved to Peekskill, New York. Even as a senior, she continued her volunteerism at the local middle school and within her living community. She loved cooking and entertaining, watching the news, fishing with Herb and the kids, and her Florida Gators, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and New York Jets.
She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert, and by her parents and two brothers (John Howard and Harold). She is survived by her sons, Joel (Jeannie) of Montrose, New York, and Bob of Orlando, Florida and by her daughter, Fran of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by her five beloved grandchildren, Sara, Zachary, Lauren, Julie, and Leora. She is also mourned by her loving aides, Joyce Nelson, Mayrose Bennett, and Nerita Robinson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her funeral will be private. She will be interred at the B'nai Israel cemetery in Gainesville. Contributions in Olivia's memory may be made to Mazon - the Jewish Response to Hunger or to a charity of choice. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.