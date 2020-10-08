Ollie Mae Williams

Mrs. Ollie Mae Williams age 87 passed away October 7th, 2020 at the E.T. York Care Center. Mrs. Williams was a member of PASSAGE Family Church where she served on the Mother's Board and was employed as a Nursing Assistant until her retirement. Her son Kevin Robinson preceded her in death.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, Franklin Robinson, Debbie Johnson, Reatha Peterson(Porter), all of Gainesville, FL, Cory Robinson(Ella), Archer, FL, sister, Linda Jenkins, Gainesville, FL, thirteen grandchildren, and seventeen, great grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 1;30pm. Sunday October 11th, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery, 15205 N.W. 278th Avenue, Alachua, FL, Pastor George Dix, Jr., Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and at Graveside from 12:30pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Retha and Porter Peterson 5611 S.W. 35th Way, Gainesville, at 12:00pm to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store