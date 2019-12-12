|
OGUNLANO, OLOMIDE
Mr. Olamide Ogunlano, native of Whetting, VA, passed away December 4th, 2019 at the Adventist Orlando East Hospital in Orlando, FL. Mr. Ogunlano moved to Gainesville twenty-four years ago and was employed as a Counselor with the State of Florida. He was a member of the Ilesa Ire Yoruba Temple. He was a graduate of Federal City College, a member of the Society Ogboni, Akinkonin Society, and Egbe-Gsun Egbe IFA.
Mr. Ogunlano is survived by his children; Obafemi McKinney, New York, NY, Ogunfemi Olamina, Belize, Obatoyinbo Ogunlano, Oakland, CA, Omopwe Ogunlano-Ajamu, Atlanta, GA, Ifagbemi Olamina, Oyotunki, SC, Ojo T.Olamina, Rahbique Milam Ogunlano, both of Gainesville, FL Ifasade Ogunlano, Salewa McKinney, Micanopy, FL, siblings; Kurt Speights, Lanham, MD, Theresa Speights, Philadelphia, PA, and forty grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ogunlano will be held 10:00am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Academy for Five Element Acupuncture, 315 S.E. 2 nd Avenue, Gainesville, Baba Adekemi Lyons, Eulogist; Entombment will follow at 4307 N.E. 70th Place. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Ogunlano will repose on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and on Saturday at the Academy from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Academy for Five Element Acupuncture at 9:00am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019