HILL, ONDRIA JOHNSON
Ondria Johnson Hill, A Native of Gainesville, Florida who lived in Lakeland, Florida, age 92, Retired Educator with the Polk County School System & Daughter of the late Nelson & Oneida Haile-Johnson, entered into eternal peace on February 3, 2020, in Plant City, Florida.
Mrs. Hill was a Graduate of Lincoln High School who attended Hampton Junior College (of Ocala, FL) and who later attended Florida A&M University where she received her BS Degree in Education.
While in Gainesville, Mrs. Hill was a Member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. In Lakeland, Florida, she was a Member of Saint Mark United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Michael A. Frazier Sr. delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mrs. Hill will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Sunday 1:00-5:00PM - At the Church on Monday 30 Minutes Prior To The Services - And with the Processional.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her nephew - Tony Jones; cousins ~ Ovela Williams, Robert Ayer Sr., Wendell Williams and Carolyn, Joyce & Jeanie Cosby and their families; special friends - Eula L. Williams, Betty Stubbs, Freddie Mae Irving, Elizabeth Shade, Ada Kirkland, Ellen Jordan, Willie & Luester Ward and their families.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
