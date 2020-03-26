|
|
GOODE, ONTARIO MIGUEL
Mr. Ontario Miguel Goode, 34 of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Goode will take place Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. R.C. Slater, Pastor; Place of final rest will follow In the Pine Grove Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Friendship Baptist Church from 12:00pm-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mr. Goode leaves to cherish his memories long-term girlfriend Reginay James, six children, Renyla James, Ontario Goode, Kamari Goode, Armani Goode, Kaymonie Goode and Cario Goode. His loving mother Karen G. Dorwell (Tarvarse); father, Michael E. Brown Sr. (Kimberly). His loving brothers, Michael Brown, Jr. (Yvonne), Brandon Goode (Shareia) and Arsenio Brown (Keturah). His loving sisters, Chelcie Goode, Jasmine Brown (Ephraim) and Breante Brown. A loving grandmother, Rena Goode; loving aunts, Kathy Goode, Karla King (Robert) and Kimberly Johnson uncle: David Turner, Jr. Great Aunts, Elmira Goode, Vanessa Mould, Kathy Strickland and Grace Maxwell, and a host of nieces, nephews cousins other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 302 NE 48th Street, Gainesville, Florida at 11:45am to form the cortege.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020