ROBINSON, OPHELIA
Ophelia Robinson, age 91 of Gainesville, FL has been received into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1928 to Charles C. and Virgie Hunter Warren.
Ophelia was born in Gainesville and was a lifelong resident. She enjoyed many fun times at Lake Susan with family over the years. She and Lester loved to travel after they retired from Robinson's Market Downtown, where she stood side by side with her loving husband Lester for 45 years. She was a very giving and generous person. She often helped people in need with food baskets. Christ and family always came first. Many thanks to Grace Baptist Church for their love and support.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Lester; sons, Mike McQuaig (Cyndie), Robby Robinson (Ann), and David Robinson (Mary); daughters, Sandra Hazen and Debra Robinson; niece Dorian Thrailkill; 10 grandchildren; many great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Baptist Church 7100 NW 39th Ave. with Rev. Tom Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Meadows East. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. For those who wish, donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church 7100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019