ORA BELL LAWSON
LAWSON, ORA BELL
Mrs. Ora Bell Lawson age 87, passed away August 24th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Lawson was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess and Usher Board. Mrs. Lawson was employed as a Lab Assistant with Plant Pathology at the University of Florida until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Henry L. Lawson (Janet), Swanson, IL, Levi Lawson (Jamesetta), Belleville, IL, Bernard Lawson (Sharone), Clarence Leo Lawson, Rosemary Lawson-Davis, all of Gainesville, FL, thirteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Lawson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Rev Destin Williams, Sr., conducting the Services, burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Lawson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Lawson, 321 N.E. 19th Street, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully advises that there will be no repast.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
