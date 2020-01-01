|
|
WELLS JR., ORIAN PARDUE
Orian Pardue Wells Jr. passed November 26th. Born February 25th 1928 in Gainesville FL, Junior, as many called him, grew up in Gainesville and served in the US Army in 1946 in the occupation of Japan - discharged 1948. He also served as paratrooper during Korean War and enlisted with Air Force in 1953 and as a pilot. He attended the University of Florida, and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1958. Orian practiced as a CPA in Gainesville and Palatka.
Other notable achievements were: Gainesville Jaycees President, 1963-1964. Named Outstanding Young Man 1963. Rotary Club 25 years in Gainesville, Palatka and Starke FL. President and Board of Director of the Starke Rotary Club 1988. Vice President Chairman of Republican Executive Committee, Starke and Palatka. Served as Governor Claude Kirks controller. University of Florida Scholarship Club 1980, Bull gater 1990-2013. Served as Board of Trustee with Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville. He also founded Gainesville's first soap box derby.
Orian enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing and exuded the spice of life, love of family and travel; visiting all 66 Florida counties with Gubernatorial candidate Bob Martinez.
Predeceased parents, Orian P. Wells, Sr. and Ida Lea Walsh Wells, Brothers, Richard Walsh Wells, pilot killed in action in 1945 in South Pacific during World War II and Major Nimrod Wells. Sister Marjorie Wells Crutchfield and daughter Mary Susan. Survived by Sister, Cora Lea Wells, Son, Ricky Wells, and care giver Mary Phillips, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.
He was a member of Mikesville Presbyterian Church in Mikesville Florida and formerly a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Saint Augustine, Florida.
Memorial services will be held at the Mikesville Presbyterian Church January 11th 2020 at 11:00 am located at 384 Southeast Clubhouse Lane Lake City Florida 32024. Internment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville. Any donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mikesville Presbyterian Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020