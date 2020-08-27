GRIFFIN, ORICE

Orice Griffin, 85, former residence of Lake City, Florida began his heavenly journey on August 21, at North Florida Rehab in Gainesville, Florida. He was a retired truck driver.

Orice was affectionately known as 'KICK' and will live in the hearts of his Daughter; Pastor Angelia Griffin-Carnegie (Senior Pastor Carl Carnegie) and Son: Calvin Griffin.

Viewing for Mr. Orice will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Cooper Funeral (251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida) 3-7pm. The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:00 am at Garden of Rest Cemetery (Located next to New Beginnings Restoration Church, 993 NW Lake Jeffery Rd, Lake City, Florida). Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 352-204-2381)



