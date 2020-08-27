1/1
ORICE GRIFFIN
GRIFFIN, ORICE
Orice Griffin, 85, former residence of Lake City, Florida began his heavenly journey on August 21, at North Florida Rehab in Gainesville, Florida. He was a retired truck driver.
Orice was affectionately known as 'KICK' and will live in the hearts of his Daughter; Pastor Angelia Griffin-Carnegie (Senior Pastor Carl Carnegie) and Son: Calvin Griffin.
Viewing for Mr. Orice will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Cooper Funeral (251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida) 3-7pm. The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:00 am at Garden of Rest Cemetery (Located next to New Beginnings Restoration Church, 993 NW Lake Jeffery Rd, Lake City, Florida). Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 352-204-2381)

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooper Funeral
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
