STONE, SR.,
ORVIL EUGENE
'ROCKY'
Orvil Eugene Stone, Sr., age 87, Retired Brick Mason, departed this earthly scene on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, during a brief stay at Haven Hospice (Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Service will be held 2:30PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Tony Hall is Pastor, with Reverend Leundray Wright as Eulogist. Mr. Stone will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Burial will follow at Rutledge Community Cemetery.
Mr. Stone is survived by his daughters - Shelevya Stone, Melissa Stone and Corine Miller Hill of Gainesville FL; sons - (Lonnie Stone preceded him in death) and Orvil Stone, Jr. of Perry, FL; companion & former wife - Gloria Stone of Daytona Beach, FL; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
