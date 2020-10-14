1/1
Ostra Lee Davidson Everett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ostra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ostra Lee Davidson Everett
Lithonia, GA - Age 92, a native of Greenville, TX, widow of Ezekiel Everett, Sr., peacefully surrendered to the will of God on October 9, 2020 at her residence in Lithonia, GA.
Mrs. Everett was an Air Force wife who travelled the world and after her Husband's retirement in Miami, FL they moved to Gainesville, FL. She was a Member of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church (Gainesville, FL) and Ward Memorial A.M.E. Church (Washington, DC). She was also a Daughter of the Elk's, University City Temple #900 (Gainesville, FL) where she served as Trustee.
Mrs. Everett was predeceased by one son - Billy Marcus Everett, Sr. Surviving are three sons - Ezekiel, Jr. of Lakeland, FL, Keith (Diane) of Clinton, MD, Michiel of Miami, FL; two daughters - Patricia of Tampa, FL and Monica (Robaire, Sr.) of Lithonia, GA; Daughter-In-Law – Shirley of Brunswick, GA; grandsons - Anthony, Ezekiel, III "Tre", Billy, Jr., Chad, Jeremy and Robaire, Jr.; three great grandsons, six great granddaughters, and one great great grandson; Goddaughter - Rhonda Keyes Pleasants of Henrico, VA and Godson, Rohn Moody of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, and many life-long friends.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 5:00 –7:00PM at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:30AM at the Florida National Cemetery (for Veterans) in Bushnell, FL where she will be interred with her Husband, Ezekiel, Sr. Her Pastor, Reverend Karl V. Smith, will deliver the Eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.
Per the Family's request, all Attendees are required to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved