Ostra Lee Davidson Everett
Lithonia, GA - Age 92, a native of Greenville, TX, widow of Ezekiel Everett, Sr., peacefully surrendered to the will of God on October 9, 2020 at her residence in Lithonia, GA.
Mrs. Everett was an Air Force wife who travelled the world and after her Husband's retirement in Miami, FL they moved to Gainesville, FL. She was a Member of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church (Gainesville, FL) and Ward Memorial A.M.E. Church (Washington, DC). She was also a Daughter of the Elk's, University City Temple #900 (Gainesville, FL) where she served as Trustee.
Mrs. Everett was predeceased by one son - Billy Marcus Everett, Sr. Surviving are three sons - Ezekiel, Jr. of Lakeland, FL, Keith (Diane) of Clinton, MD, Michiel of Miami, FL; two daughters - Patricia of Tampa, FL and Monica (Robaire, Sr.) of Lithonia, GA; Daughter-In-Law – Shirley of Brunswick, GA; grandsons - Anthony, Ezekiel, III "Tre", Billy, Jr., Chad, Jeremy and Robaire, Jr.; three great grandsons, six great granddaughters, and one great great grandson; Goddaughter - Rhonda Keyes Pleasants of Henrico, VA and Godson, Rohn Moody of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, and many life-long friends.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 5:00 –7:00PM at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:30AM at the Florida National Cemetery (for Veterans) in Bushnell, FL where she will be interred with her Husband, Ezekiel, Sr. Her Pastor, Reverend Karl V. Smith, will deliver the Eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Heart Association
or The American Cancer Society
.
Per the Family's request, all Attendees are required to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida