Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Cemetery
Brushlot, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Cemetery
Brushlot, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OTIS BELLAMY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OTIS T. BELLAMY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OTIS T. BELLAMY Jr. Obituary
BELLAMY, JR., OTIS T.
Mr. Otis T. Bellamy, Jr., age 86, passed away April 7, 2020 at Park Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Bellamy was a member of New St. Paul Free Methodist Church and was employed in Construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator. His son, Otis T. Bellamy and stepson, Arthur Frazier both preceded him in death.
Mr. Bellamy is survived by his children, Curtis Bellamy, Reddick, FL, Herman Bellamy (Keisha), Flemington, FL, Elaine Jackson (Vincent), Micanopy, FL, stepchildren, Leroy Frazier, Yolinda Frazier, both of Micanopy, FL, Gladys Whitehead (George), Theoria Gaskin, Lehigh Acres, FL, Shirley Jenkins (Isaiah), Bradenton, FL, Delceda Walker, St. Petersburgh, FL, brother, Edward Mark Bellamy, Vero Beach, FL, thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren.
Service for Mr. Bellamy will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery, Brushlot (Flemington), FL, Rev. Leroy Chandler, Officiant; burial will follow immediately following the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Bellamy will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Graveside at 10:30am.

'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OTIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -