BELLAMY, JR., OTIS T.
Mr. Otis T. Bellamy, Jr., age 86, passed away April 7, 2020 at Park Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Bellamy was a member of New St. Paul Free Methodist Church and was employed in Construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator. His son, Otis T. Bellamy and stepson, Arthur Frazier both preceded him in death.
Mr. Bellamy is survived by his children, Curtis Bellamy, Reddick, FL, Herman Bellamy (Keisha), Flemington, FL, Elaine Jackson (Vincent), Micanopy, FL, stepchildren, Leroy Frazier, Yolinda Frazier, both of Micanopy, FL, Gladys Whitehead (George), Theoria Gaskin, Lehigh Acres, FL, Shirley Jenkins (Isaiah), Bradenton, FL, Delceda Walker, St. Petersburgh, FL, brother, Edward Mark Bellamy, Vero Beach, FL, thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren.
Service for Mr. Bellamy will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery, Brushlot (Flemington), FL, Rev. Leroy Chandler, Officiant; burial will follow immediately following the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Bellamy will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Graveside at 10:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020