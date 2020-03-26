|
|
DUNCAN, OTTO
Otto Duncan, 92, a lifelong resident of High Springs and a local barber for more than sixty years, passed on March 22, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 69 years Altamease Duncan, daughter, Debra (Tony) Duncan Jones, son, Pastor Ronald (Vickey) Duncan, grandchildren and other relatives.
Graveside service for Mr. Duncan will be he held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11:00 am at Pine Hill Cemetery in High Springs, FL. Due to the Coronavirus situation there will not be a visitation or viewing hour.
Professional services entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home 25284 W US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL
(386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020