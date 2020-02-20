|
|
WILLIAMS, OVELA A.
Mrs. Ovela A. Williams, age 87, passed away February 18, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center. She was a graduate of Fessenden Academy High School; she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida A & M University, and her Masters' degree from the University of Florida. Mrs. Williams taught in the Alachua County Public School System, and was a former business owner of Je'Nees Boutique, as well as being a Real Estate Broker, and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and served in the Choir; she was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Dignitets, She was preceded in death by her devoted cousin, Roselee James Sutherland.
She is survived by her children: Reginald Williams, Tampa, FL, Pamela Easterling (Stafford), Keystone Heights, FL, Tanya Campbell, Atlanta, GA, Selma Pinkard, Austin, TX, devoted niece, Renee Todd, Las Vegas, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Memorial Services for Mrs. Williams will be held 3:30pm, Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Pastor. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Twenty Pearls Foundation Scholarship Fund.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020