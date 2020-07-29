LOMANGCOLOB, PABLO M.Pablo M. Lomangcolob, 80, of Gainesville, FL died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center due to cardiac failure. Pablo was born January 8, 1940 in Bulod, Tubod, Lanao del Norte, Philippines to Manaronsong Lomangcolob, Sr. and Loretta Susada Lomangcolob Cuadro. He was the Valedictorian of his high school class. He attended medical school at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center. Pablo also earned a Masters of Public Health, graduating Cum Laude, from the University of the Philippines.He completed his residency in Pathology with the United States Army.Pablo proudly served in the United States Army in Desert Storm as a commander and served in both active duty and reserves. He retired from the military as a colonel.Pablo, also known as 'Dr. Lo', took pride in his work as a medical physician specializing in pathology and psychiatry.His long career in psychiatry began in with the State Department of Corrections in Dannemora, New York and continued at G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital in Arcadia, Florida.Most recently, he enjoyed working at Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler, FL until his passing.Pablo married his loving wife Daisy 54 years ago, and together, they raised two beautiful daughters. He was the proud father of Gator alumni. Pablo was a faithful man of God. He and his family have been long-time members of the United Methodist Church. They are all currently active members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville, Florida. Pablo and Daisy belong to the Fisherman's Sunday School Class and enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir. Pablo loved many things including long road trips with extended family, singing, Elvis, the Gaither's, gardening, crossword puzzles, golf, and old western movies.Pablo is survived by his wife, Daisy Lomangcolob, and daughters Abigail (Dennis) Gabriel, and Leilani Odegard, grandchildren; Jasmine and Julianne Gabriel and Isabella and Christopher Odegard, three siblings; Zoraida Lomangcolob, Roy Carcedo, and Mercy Lozano. And by many in-laws, nephews, nieces, godchildren, and extended family that he loved so dearly.Family will receive friends Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Williams-Thomas Westarea Funeral Home 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL. Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Trinity United Methodist Church 4000 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville , FL with Reverend's Catherine and Steve Price and Ben Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Pablo's honor to the Fisherman's Sunday School Class at Trinity. Please visit his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA352-376-7556