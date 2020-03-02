|
STEVENS, PAMELA DENISE
Pamela Denise Stevens, best known as Denise and Neesy to her grandchildren, age 72 of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Fort Myers, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Denise was born on November 16, 1947 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to William and Lillie Mae Paytash.
Denise was an avid reader. This love touched all parts of her profession from spreading a passion for books as a media specialist in public schools to her charitable efforts through the Friends of the Library. She graduated from Ohio University, and though she was a lifelong Bobcat, she eagerly adopted the Gator sports way of life, which included serving on the board of trustees for Gator Volleyball. Her influence was far reaching; through hosting German individuals in her house, to supporting a multitude of pharmacy students. While staying true to her fiscally responsible values, she enjoyed travelling the world with her husband, partaking in the local cuisine and shopping. She loved cats, stars, working in her garden, reading murder mysteries, FOL volunteering, and creating beauty through her various crafting arts, especially quilting. Her friends are forever changed by knowing and being touched by her. Her love for her family was paramount and her wisdom will continue to resonate for the future generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas Munyer, and his two daughters, Kimberly Wilson and Jennifer Munyer, with whom she formed lifelong deep relationships with, her three grandchildren, and four kitties, Coal, Ash, Electra, and Piccolo.
Funeral service will not be held. In memorial to her, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Cats Health Care Clinic located at 1034 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 with a note attached directing the funds to the Perky Smith Stray Cats. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services at 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 23601;
(352) 376-5361. www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020