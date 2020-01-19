|
Parrott Alton ('Pat') Parrish, Jr., of Keystone Heights, FL, died Saturday, January 11, at his home. Born in Johnston County, NC, Pat was the son of the late Parrott Alton Parrish, Sr. and Beulah Johnson Parrish. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 24, at 11:00 a.m., at the Community Church of Keystone Heights, conducted by Pastor Ray Peters. Immediately following, Pat will be buried next to his wife Idell at Keystone Heights Cemetery. Surviving are four children, Diana Parrish and husband Max Wallace of Hillsborough, NC, Joan Parrish, Julie Parrish and partner Kim Hanna, all of Durham, NC, and son Alton Parrish, of Bastrop, TX. Also surviving are Pat's sisters Elaine Langdon of Four Oaks, NC, and Julia Miller of Chapel Hill, NC, and various nieces, nephews and descendants. Following the burial, the family will receive friends at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Church. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
