Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Resources
More Obituaries for Parrott Parrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parrott Alton ('Pat') Parrish Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Parrott Alton ('Pat') Parrish Jr. Obituary
PARRISH, JR.,
PARROTT ALTON
Parrott Alton ('Pat') Parrish, Jr., of Keystone Heights, FL, died Saturday, January 11, at his home. Born in Johnston County, NC, Pat was the son of the late Parrott Alton Parrish, Sr. and Beulah Johnson Parrish. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 24, at 11:00 a.m., at the Community Church of Keystone Heights, conducted by Pastor Ray Peters. Immediately following, Pat will be buried next to his wife Idell at Keystone Heights Cemetery. Surviving are four children, Diana Parrish and husband Max Wallace of Hillsborough, NC, Joan Parrish, Julie Parrish and partner Kim Hanna, all of Durham, NC, and son Alton Parrish, of Bastrop, TX. Also surviving are Pat's sisters Elaine Langdon of Four Oaks, NC, and Julia Miller of Chapel Hill, NC, and various nieces, nephews and descendants. Following the burial, the family will receive friends at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Church. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Parrott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -