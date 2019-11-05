|
|
DIXON, PATRICIA ANN
Mrs. Patricia Ann Dixon, also known as Pat Dixon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eugenia Croley and brother, Marion Barnett.
She is survived by husband of 56 years, Phillip R. Dixon; sons, Michael Dixon and Dennis Dixon (Rachel); daughter, Christina Lucas (Scott); sister, Peggie Wilson; brother, Richard Barnett and 6 grandchildren, Daniel Dixon and wife Angel, Ashley Lucas, Rebekah Lucas, Joey Dixon, Jordan Dixon, and Jessica Lucas.
Mrs. Dixon was a homemaker, survivor of breast cancer, faithful member of Westside Baptist Church, and a fan of Florida Gator Football. A long-time resident of Gainesville, FL, she loved her friends and family.
Services are being held Thursday November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Westside Baptist Church 10000 W Newberry Road with Dr. David Chauncey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019