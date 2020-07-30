MATHIS, PATRICIA ANN

(1962-2020)

Patricia Ann Mathis, 58, a native of Bronson, FL. peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 17, 2020. Patricia was affectionately known to many as Pat. She leaves her cherished memories to her father, Wille Brown Sr., her children: Audrey Mathis, Arthur Mathis III, Michelle James, and Jerricka Little, two sisters: Linda Brown and LaShuanna Stewart, two brothers: Willie Brown Jr. and Joseph Brown and 10 grandchildren. The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jim Milton Cemetery of Bronson, Fl. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 between the hours of 3pm-7pm at D. Williams Mortuary Services, In The Clarence Williams III viewing room. Services are the Professional care of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL.



