SAPP, PATRICIA ANNMrs. Patricia Ann Sapp age 82, of Melrose passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville following an extended illness. She was born August 17, 1937, in Sumter, SC to Hezakiah 'Mack' and Hattie (Geddings) McElveen. Mrs. Sapp had been a resident of Melrose for the past 63 years and retired as a teacher from the Putnam County School Board. She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Melrose where she taught bible classes for over 20 years. Mrs. Sapp also enjoyed fishing and yard work. She was known for her talented writing skills and wrote for the Melrose Local News in the Gainesville Sun and Palatka Daily papers for many years. Reading was also a passion of hers and was known for her great memory. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Albert 'Gene' Sapp. Her survivors are her children Benjamin E. Sapp of Mims, James D. Sapp (Kristina) of Gainesville, Susan Sapp Hettel (George) of Melrose, and David M. Sapp (Vicky) of Suffolk, VA; sister Clara Ellen Creed (Larry) of Sumter, SC and a sister-in-law, Anna F. Sapp of Melrose. She was lovingly called 'Grandma' by 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Eliam Cemetery with Minister Gene Morgan officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Church of Christ, P.O. Box 219, Melrose, FL 32666.Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 East Walker Drive, Keystone Heights, FL 32656.