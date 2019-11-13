|
WELLS, PATRICIA ANN SWANSEN LUEBEN,
Patricia Ann Swansen Lueben Wells, age 76, passed away on October 21st, 2019 at Haven Hospice. Mrs. Wells was born in Highland Park, IL on June 27th 1943 to Warren Rudolph and Mary Elizabeth, (nee Bassent) Swansen. She was a resident of Gainesville, FL for most of her life after living in West Palm and Ft. Pierce. Patti was a loving sister, mom, grandmother, and friend. She also had a love of animals of all kinds. She often would find strays that were cast aside and provided them with a loving home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren Rudolph and Mary Elizabeth Swansen, husband Arthur M. Wells, Jr, and brother-in-law Robert Charles Gifford.
She is survived by her daughter Christine Lueben Hughes, (John), Elizabeth Ann Jones, Arthur M. Wells III. She also leaves behind granddaughter Mary Adeline and Emma Grace Hughes, Guinevere Ruth Elizabeth Jones, and her father H. Scott Jones.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church November 16th, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family request casual attire. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patti's name to S.P.C.A. of North Florida or Haven Hospice.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019