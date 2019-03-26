Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA WHITNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA B. WHITNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA B. WHITNEY Obituary
WHITNEY, PATRICIA B.
Patricia B Whitney passed away March 10, 2019, born 87 years ago in Buffalo, NY to Howard and Esther Behling. Moved to Gainesville in 1970. Patricia was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher for 11 years at Martha Manson Academy. Patricia belonged to University Women's Club as well as Gainesville Woman's Club. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Ellsworth Whitney, daughter Barbara Whitney both of Gainesville, Florida. Memorial service will be Wednesday, March 27, at 2pm Forest Meadows Cemetery Chapel in the Meadows, 4100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now