THOMPSON,
PATRICIA BRYAN
Mrs. Patricia Bryan Thompson, 83, of Mayo, FL, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL, following a brief illness. Patricia was born June 9, 1935 in Gainesville, Florida to Harry Bryan and Pearl Lee Beckham Bryan. She was a graduate of Gainesville High School. Patricia worked as a secretary for numerous employers for a number of years, then worked as an Alachua County school bus driver, before coming to the Mayo Health Clinic in Lafayette County as the office manager before retiring. In her spare time she enjoyed baking cakes, sewing, watching Gator sports, Nascar, gardening, and spending time with her family. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, and also her husband William F. 'Goat' Thompson in 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina Plemmons Johnson, of Warner-Robbins, GA; 3 sons, Bart Plemmons Jr., and wife Jo-Ellen, of Trenton, Bret Plemmons, and wife Pamela, of Chiefland, FL, and Bobby Thompson, of Mayo; 4 grandchildren, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Brewer Lake Baptist Church with Bro. Howell Koon officiating. Interment will follow in Airline Cemetery.
The family will receive friends starting 1 hour prior to the service. Following the committal service there will be a gathering for family and friends at Patricia's home. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Mayo.
Friends may send condolences to the family at
www.joepburns
funeralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019