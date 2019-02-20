|
|
DANNEMANN, PATRICIA
COLLEEN BOULWARE
Patricia Colleen Boulware Dannemann was born in Gainesville on October 9, 1949 to parents Robert and Virginia Boulware. She died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home in Keystone Heights to natural causes. She was 69 years young.
Pat was the eldest of 5 siblings born into an amazingly talented musical and athletic family. She carried on these traditions by being active in her Gainesville High School Madrigals Club. She loved to perform and would often play and sing local gigs around town, and later went on to FL State University where she also participated in the school's circus. This must have impressed a fine young gentleman named Steve Dannemann who married her shortly after. The happy couple later moved to Keystone Heights in 1986 and had two children, Matthew and Jennifer Dannemann.
Pat had a long successful career as an ER Nurse for 20+ years where she touched many lives before moving on to hospital administration. She made some of her best friends in these years that filled her life with love and laughter. Having a witty sense of humor, they loved to play little tricks on one another and laugh as much as possible.
Being a passionate, loving mother, wife, and sister was only the tip of the iceberg for her. She loved music and would sing and play at church. She was an avid traveler and saw so many beautiful places and experienced so many amazing things. Pat never met a stray animal she didn't take in. Animals were always part of the family and we were blessed to have so many loving cats and dogs in her lifetime. In her later years she enjoyed scrapbooking all of her family adventures. Her family was her greatest love of all, and she was ours.
Patricia is survived by her son Matthew and daughter Jennifer, Sisters Cindy and Jill Boulware, brother Mike Boulware, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Stephen Dannemann and Brother Jack Boulware, and many beloved 'stray' pets.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at Jones Gallagher Funeral Home in Keystone Heights. Viewing is from 9-10 am followed by the service at 10 am.
Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. WALKER DR. KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL 32656.
352-473-3176.
www.jonesgallagherfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019