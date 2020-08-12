1/1
PATRICIA HILLIARD-NUNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILLIARD-NUNN, PATRICIA
A powerful and dedicated humanitarian has been called to rest. Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn passed away August 5, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Hilliard-Nunn moved to Gainesville thirty years ago with her family and was employed with the University of Florida. She was Graduate of Hampton University where she received her BA degree, she was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., The Links Inc., American Association of University of Women.
She is survived by husband, Kenneth Nunn, Gainesville; daughters, Foluke Nunn, East Point, GA, and Dayo Nunn, Gainesville; mother, Patsy Jo Hilliard, East Point, GA; sister, Robi Hill Herron, Stone Mountain, GA; brother, Hakim Hilliard, East Point, GA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Asa G. Hilliard, III; and brother Asa G. Hilliard, IV.
Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Omega, Omega Services, followed by The Links, Inc. Memorial Service.
Dr. Hilliard-Nunn will repose in Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm; Interment will be at Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 11, 2020
Deepest condolences and prayers to the Nunn family and friends. Thank you for sharing Trisha with us.
Lestine
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
My dear friend. You're an angel on my shoulder. I won't let anyone forget how special you were.
SHARON AUSTIN
Friend
August 11, 2020
I'm deeply sadden over the loss of my dear friend Patricia I had no idea she had taken a turn for the worst I had texted her on 8/4/20 not knowing the situation never to hear from her again. I just keep reading the text messages from her over and over again we had so much to do together she called me her Sista my you rest in Peace my Sista will love you always.... LaTanya is what she called me.
Tatanya Peterson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved