HILLIARD-NUNN, PATRICIA

A powerful and dedicated humanitarian has been called to rest. Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn passed away August 5, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Gainesville, FL.

Dr. Hilliard-Nunn moved to Gainesville thirty years ago with her family and was employed with the University of Florida. She was Graduate of Hampton University where she received her BA degree, she was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., The Links Inc., American Association of University of Women.

She is survived by husband, Kenneth Nunn, Gainesville; daughters, Foluke Nunn, East Point, GA, and Dayo Nunn, Gainesville; mother, Patsy Jo Hilliard, East Point, GA; sister, Robi Hill Herron, Stone Mountain, GA; brother, Hakim Hilliard, East Point, GA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Asa G. Hilliard, III; and brother Asa G. Hilliard, IV.

Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Omega, Omega Services, followed by The Links, Inc. Memorial Service.

Dr. Hilliard-Nunn will repose in Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm; Interment will be at Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

