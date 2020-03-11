|
HOSKINSON,
PATRICIA 'PAT'JEAN
Patricia 'Pat' Jean Hoskinson, of Gainesville, FL formerly of Alachua, Miami and St. Johnsbury, VT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on her 87th birthday at the Haven Hospice Care Center after a long illness. Mrs. Hoskinson was born March 8, 1933 in St. Johnsbury, VT to Gordon Erwin and Irma Foster Wilson.
Pat graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy in 1951 and went 'down' to Boston to attend the Aviation Training Schools, after technical school she was employed as a teletype operator by Eastern Air Lines, first in Boston and Idlewild (JFK), but finding the climate more to her liking, she transferred to Miami where she met a teletype repairman she was to marry and raise her family with. After her children were in school, she joined her husband working for AT&T in Miami until moving to Alachua in 1980, and then again in Gainesville for several years.
Mrs. Hoskinson was preceded in death by her husband, S/Sgt Robert Eugene Hoskinson, USAAF, her parents Irma Foster and Gordon Erwin Wilson, and her beloved maternal grandparents Charles Seth and Jessie Caswell Foster.
She is survived by her six children, Michele (Jim) Baker, Tim Hoskinson (Aaron Bailey), Cindy (Andrew) Woodruff, Karen (Ron) Strickland, Nathan Hoskinson and Patrick Hoskinson; her seven beloved grandchildren Meghann, Ryan, Sean, Melissa, Haley, Alyssa and Michael, her two beloved great-grandchildren, Hulst and Vivienne, and her extended family in Florida and Vermont.
Mrs. Hoskinson was a member of the Gainesville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. She was a fifth generation Vermonter, 14th Generation American, a proud Hilltopper (1951) and the last surviving member of our Greatest Generation.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 NE 1st St., Gainesville FL 32601. Interment will follow at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua FL. The family will receive friends Friday March 13, 2020 5-7 p.m. at Milam Funeral Home Gainesville. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury VT 05819, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 100 NE 1st St., Gainesville FL 32601 or the .
Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.
