PATRICIA LEE YOUNG

PATRICIA LEE YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, PATRICIA LEE
(BRANDON)
Patricia Lee (Brandon) Young, 75, of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 26th. Originally from Massachusetts, she decided to relocate to Florida in the early 1990's after surviving breast cancer a few years prior. She loved the warmer weather and the beach. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading, beadwork and attending church. She spoke of her family every day, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was happiest when they visited. She was the loving mother of Cheryl Young and Laura Young, devoted grandmother of Janinne Braun, Kristin Ponte, Ryan MacKay, and Briana Young and proud great-grandmother of Madalynn Mann and Nova Braun. She will be sadly missed by all. A small funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 NE First Street in Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
