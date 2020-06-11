RUTLEDGE,
PATRICIA MARIE
Mrs. Patricia Marie Rutledge of Jacksonville, FL passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Viewing and Visitation for Mrs. Rutledge will take place Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 state Road 26 Melrose, FL.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.