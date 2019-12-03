|
|
Patricia P. Samuel aged 96 died in her Gainesville home of 64 years surrounded by family on October 29, 2019 under Haven Hospice guidance. Pat was born in Savannah, Georgia. She grew up an only child in the Five Points area of Jacksonville, FL. She was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School and a student of music at Florida State College for Women where she was a member of the Glee Club and Ensemble.
Pat attended Riverside Methodist Church in Jacksonville, FL and was a superb Mezzo-Soprano soloist and sang there often. Pat was involved with the USO where she would sing in private homes entertaining the troops. This is where she met and later married her husband, Staff Sergeant John "Jack" Samuel in March 1946. From 1947-1950 they lived in Gainesville, FL on the University of Florida campus in the Flavet III married housing complex. They moved to Miami for a few years and were involved with South Miami First Methodist Church. They formed a Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), sang in the choir, and held positions on staff.
Pat worked as a Medical Secretary, Legal Secretary, Church Secretary, Court Reporter, and fund raiser for the TB association. Her primary position was working as an Administrative Assistant to New York Life agent, Chester R. Yates for about 47 years until its closing.
Pat won many awards for her outstanding charitable work. She formed and served as chairwoman of the Foreign Student Loan Closet, a project of the UF Council of International Friendship, helping foreign students for over 10 years. She also helped form an after-school program called Prime Time for underprivileged children in East Gainesville, FL. She was on the Prime-Time Board and did fundraising for over 11 years.
Pat was an active member of the P.E.O. chapter AF, Philanthropic Educational Organization, for over 70 years. She held several offices well into her 90's. Pat was president for the Florida State branch of the Huguenot society in 1973-1975. She was also involved with the Eastern Star and the Colonial Dames organizations.
Pat was a lifelong member of the University United Methodist Church and Student Center in Gainesville, FL. She held most of the lay member offices of the church. Pat was involved with the United Methodist Women (UMW) and held positions within that group too. She enjoyed singing Alto in the Loft choir until the University church dissolved. She then transferred membership to First UMC of Gainesville and the UMW there.
Pat was always learning and growing and she wanted others to do the same, so both she and her husband donated their bod-es to the Anatomical Board of Science at Shand's hospital. She would encourage others to do the same.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Samuel and her son John. She is survived by her daughter Beth and son in law Brice Keith; her grandchildren Lauren and her husband Daniel Lewis, Joshua Keith and Laura Lewenhaupt (daughter of John); and two great grandchildren, Riley and Emma Lewis, many cousins and lots of friends.
Family and Friends are invited to the Celebration of Life Memorial Service at the First United Methodist Church at 419 NE 1st Street of Gainesville, FL on Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Haven Hospice at 3200 NW 90th BLVD, Gainesville, FL 32606; the Florida United Methodist Children's Home at 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725; Helping Hands c/o First United Methodist Church at 419 NE 1st Street Gainesville, FL 32601; Gator Wesley Foundation at 1380 West University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32603; or a special . Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361. www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019