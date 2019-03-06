|
|
POWERS, PATRICIA 'PAT'
On January 26, 2019 Patricia 'Pat' Powers died peacefully at her home in Lake Toxaway, N.C. She was born July 26, 1940, to Earl Patrick and Bunch Cantrell Powers in Gainesville, Florida and began a life of adventure, accomplishments and advocacy for social justice.
An early reader Pat became enthralled with books and they became an integral part of her life. Offered a trip around the world after high school graduation she opted instead for an encyclopedic collection of important literature. The love of her life was American Literature with William Faulkner being her favorite author.
After Graduation from P.K. Yonge High School in Gainesville Pat attended Hollins College for two years and then returned to the University of Florida (after a stint in Greenwich Village learning to be a beatnik) where she received both bachelor and master's degrees in education.
After teaching for a year in San Bernardino, California, she returned to Gainesville once again and began her tenure at Gainesville High School during which time she also earned a Specialist Degree in School Psychology from the University of Florida.
While at GHS she was an innovative teacher, removing the desks from her classroom and replacing them with beanbags and couches that the students built themselves. Seeing a need far students to be able to express themselves, she and her friend, Dr. Phillis, were able to provide a safe place for students to meet regularly to express and share their feelings with each other. She also wrote the syllabus for several new courses including poetry and expression and communication that were incorporated into the curriculum. One of her most memorable teaching moments occurred when she was teaching the Salem Witch Trials and a direct descendant of Giles Corey was in the class.
Often when camping the students knew where she would be, and they would show up for songfests and discussions on Emerson and Transcendentalism around the campfire.
In 1979-80 she received a year-long reassignment to work with Dr. Parker Small at the University of Florida to create a unit giving students relevant and practical information regarding STD's through group discussion, role-playing and comic books that were developed specifically for this purpose.
In Pat's life outside education, she enjoyed gulf fishing, golf, softball and going on jeep jaunts (when she often got lost but cared not). An excellent water skier, she was invited to try out for the Cypress Gardens water ski performances- Pat loved exploring in her little red boat, on her Suzuki motorcycle and in her four-wheel 'Mitzi-' There was no road, path, trail or river left unexplored if she could find it.
Camping also led to many adventures including watching one of the first rockets carrying a person go up from Cape Canaveral. Cooking was her forte' and she could often be found cooking for 18-20 people on her grills. Prime rib, smoked butt and steak were everyone's favorites.
An early and avid supporter of peace and equal rights, Pat participated in anti-nuclear protests and was detained while helping to integrate a swimming pool in St. Augustine.
She leaves behind her partner of 50 years, Sylvia Stuart, cousins Fred Cantrell (Linda), Beth Cantrell (Travis Herret), her godson Pate Cantrell (April), stepsiblings Philip Delaney (Phyllis), Bruce Delaney (Paula), Alan Delaney (Mary) and Liz Delaney Smith.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 9th at the Turkey Creek Golf Clubhouse from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Brother Wolfe Rescue, PA. Box 8795, Asheville, N.G. 28814.
'And can it be that in a world so full and busy, the loss of one creature makes a void so wide and deep that nothing but
the width and depth of eternity can fill it up!'
~ Charles Dickens
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019