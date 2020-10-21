1/1
Patricia R. Wilkerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia R. Wilkerson
Mrs. Patricia R. Wilkerson age 51, passed away at her daughter's home in Dunnellon, FL on October 12th, 2020. Mrs. Wilkerson was born in Gainesville, FL, but spent most of her life in the Ocala and Dunnellon area. She was employed in the Health Care profession as a Personal Caregiver. Mrs. Wilkerson was preceded in death by her brother Clinton Walker.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Herbert Wilkerson, Sr., Ocala, FL, children, Rodney Cox, Daphanie Cox(Michael Murray), Tiara Cox, all of Dunnellon, FL, siblings, Alberta Garrison, Tampa, FL, Lee Mingo, Annette Walker, both of Dunnellon, FL, Reginald Walker, Willie Walker, Jr., both of Ocala, FL, and six grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Wilkerson will be held 10:00am, Saturday October 24, 2020 at St. Marks Cemetery, Archer, FL, Rev. Otis Boykin, Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Wilkerson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of her daughter, Daphanie Cox 19963 S.W. 109th Place, Dunnellon, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved