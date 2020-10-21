Patricia R. Wilkerson

Mrs. Patricia R. Wilkerson age 51, passed away at her daughter's home in Dunnellon, FL on October 12th, 2020. Mrs. Wilkerson was born in Gainesville, FL, but spent most of her life in the Ocala and Dunnellon area. She was employed in the Health Care profession as a Personal Caregiver. Mrs. Wilkerson was preceded in death by her brother Clinton Walker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Herbert Wilkerson, Sr., Ocala, FL, children, Rodney Cox, Daphanie Cox(Michael Murray), Tiara Cox, all of Dunnellon, FL, siblings, Alberta Garrison, Tampa, FL, Lee Mingo, Annette Walker, both of Dunnellon, FL, Reginald Walker, Willie Walker, Jr., both of Ocala, FL, and six grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Wilkerson will be held 10:00am, Saturday October 24, 2020 at St. Marks Cemetery, Archer, FL, Rev. Otis Boykin, Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Wilkerson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of her daughter, Daphanie Cox 19963 S.W. 109th Place, Dunnellon, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



