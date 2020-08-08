NORBERG, PATRICIA ROSE

(MCCROSSAN)

Patricia Rose (McCrossan) Norberg, age 95 passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born in Duluth, MN on March 18, 1925 to Charles and Mae (Blakeley) McCrossan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Norberg, of 56 years, her daughter, Annette Norberg, sister, Kathleen Lucore and brother, Charles McCrossan, and his wife, Helen (Evans), and brother John McCrossan.

She prided herself in being a housewife and stay-at-home mother. She devoted 50 years of her life to caring for Annette, until her death in 2016. She was proud of her Irish ancestry and was able to travel to Ireland and many European countries. She enjoyed making her own meals well into her 90's. She also lived in Minneapolis, Miami, Tampa and Gainesville. She spent her final years at The Village surrounded by many caring and kind people and safe from the pandemic. She was a Democrat who believed in the importance of voting. Please vote in her honor.

Survivors include daughters, Susan (Robert) Poston, Sally Matthew, and sons, Robert Patrick (Susan) Norberg and Jeff (Kathy) Norberg; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

No memorial events are currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ARC of Alachua County, 3303 NW 83 St., Gainesville, Florida 32606.



