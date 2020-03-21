|
WARNOCK, PATRICIA W.
Patricia W. Warnock passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at The Village Senior Living Community in Gainesville, FL. She was born January 7, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Amherst High School in Buffalo, NY in 1953 and graduated from the State University of New York at Alfred in Alfred, NY in 1955.
Patricia was acting President for many years at the local Gainesville chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). As a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, she served as a Stephen Minister, was a charter member of the Loose Canon book group, member of the United Methodist Women and Drunkers sunday school class. She volunteered for the League of Women Voters and professionally was a literacy Instructor and tutor.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Harold P. Warnock, father, Otto Willax, stepfather, Raymond Prine and mother, Mildred Prine. She is survived by two sons, Michael Warnock and Peter Warnock, two daughters, Karen Livengood and Laura Warnock, and four grandchildren, Katelyn and Pearce Warnock, Will and Drew Livengood.
Her family will honor her life with a memorial service to be held at a later date at Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to NAMI Gainesville, P.O. Box 358703, Gainesville, FL 32635 or visit
www.namigainesville.org/
