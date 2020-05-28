PATRICK WHITEHEAD
Williston, Florida - Patrick Whitehead, served our country for three years in the United states Army and received an honorable discharge. He was affectionately known to many as A Truck Driver, he will be missed and remembered by his wife; Pamela Whitehead. Children; Larissa Chantelle Whitehead, Jonathan Thurman, who proceeded him in death and Patrick Whitehead Jr. granddaughter; Mariah Kahlyn Cherry, siblings, Leondea Rackard (stacy) Tenika Jones, Audrey Whitehead, Jennifer Whitehead, Samantha Whitehead, Tywanda Hall and Tina Hardge. The Celebration of life for our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, and cousin will be held at a later date. Arrangements has been under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Service, 6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida.
