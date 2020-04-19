Home

MILLER, PATSY LEE
Patsy Lee Miller was born in Gainesville, Florida on April 15, 1935 to Ruth Powell and Jason Miller. She passed away April 10, 2020 after a long illness.
Patsy Lee was a P.K. Yonge 'lifer' and attended the U of F. She had many adventures in life. She had a passion for playing golf and she lived life to the fullest. Patsy Lee became a Christian at an early age, growing up in the First Baptist Church.
She is survived by two cousins; Jack Counts of Florence, Alabama and Bill Counts of Monticello, Florida and her devoted friend Jo An Anderson.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery next to her parents, at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
