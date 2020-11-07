Paul C. Ley, Jr.
Newberry, FL - Paul C. "Mouse" Ley, Jr., died at 96 years of age after a wonderful life with many loved ones. He lived in Fort Myers, Alachua, and Newberry, FL. He was born the 28th of June 1924, in Brooklyn, NY. He transitioned from this life on the 2nd of November 2020. He served as a Signalman 3rd class in the US Navy in World War II, aboard an ammunition freighter and other cargo ships. After the war he attended the University of Florida, where he was awarded a master's degree in education. He was principal at Edgewood Elementary School, Allen Park Elementary School, and Tanglewood Elementary School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Gravely Ley and son, Paul Ley. Survivors: Edward C. Ley (son), Amanda (Eric) Ryall, (granddaughter), Daniel Ley (grandson), Elizabeth Santucci (sister), Mildred Bragg (sister), and many nephews and nieces. Services will be held privately. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either The Salvation Army, or Habitat for Humanity. MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32669 (352) 472-5361 www.milamfh.com