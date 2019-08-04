|
MILNER, PAUL EKIS
Paul Ekis Milner, 92, was born on March 2, 1927 in Seffner, Florida and passed away on August 2, 2019, in High Springs, Florida. He spent his youth in Florida, Arizona and Pennsylvania, graduating from New Kensington High School in Pennsylvania in 1945. He proudly served in the US Navy in both World War II and the Korean conflict. After the Navy, he returned to Clearwater and retired from Verizon Communications in 1984, when he moved to High Springs. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of High Springs.
Paul is preceded by his first wife, Lois Milner (1972). He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sallie A. Milner. He is also survived by his stepson, Michael Keathley (Shelley) and three grandchildren: Jaedyn Riona Keathley, Emmalynn Katherine Keathley, and Killian Paul Keathley as well as his former daughter-in-law Megan Keathley (Mother of Jaedyn). Per his request, there will be a private memorial service.
It is requested that any remembrances should be a donation to The Nature's Conservancy (The Nature Conservancy, att: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, VA. 22203), The First United Methodist Church of High Springs (17405 US-441, High Springs, FL. 32643), or the .
