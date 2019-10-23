|
ADAMS, PAUL JOSEPH
Paul Joseph Adams, 73, of Live Oak, Fl. passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 at his home in Lake City, FL. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana to Clarence and Elizabeth (Rubrecht) Adams. Paul was a Disabled Veteran who served in the U.S. Army 1965-1969. He was a carpenter by trade and also helped his brothers in the upholstery business. He rocked a Hawaiian shirt and Panama hat like nobody's business!
He is survived by his daughter Tera Adams.
Also surviving is his sisters Jackie (Roy) Howell, Marianne (Dale) Burkhalter, brother John (Ruby) Adams, sister Karla (Bob) Bopes, brother Bruce Adams, sisters Tamera (Lee) Ferguson, Karen (Glen) Clark, Sharen Adams, brother Tim Adams, sister Angela Snyder and brother Patrick Adams, Sister-in-law Cheryl (Lee) Adams as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Janet (Harness) and son Paul Joseph II, as well as father (Clarence) and mother (Elizabeth) and sister Brenda (George) Bradley and brother Randall (Lee) Adams.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019