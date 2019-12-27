|
|
MALPHRUS, PAUL M.
It is with great sadness that the family of Paul M Malphrus announces his peaceful passing, after a long illness, on December 24, 2019 at Hospice in Lady Lake at the age of 73 years.
Paul was born in Ridgeland, SC to Milton 'Dick' and Pauline Malphrus.
Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jean Ruo Malphrus, his children, Windy Peavey (Ricky) and Tiffany Malphrus, his 3 step-children, Deborah Regis (Reggie), Cindy Grant (Robert), John Urbanus, his sisters, Jannean Polk (Don) and Sandra Breland, and his step-brothers, Lebo and Randy Malphrus. Paul will also be fondly remembered by his 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Paul is predeceased by his son, Grady Malphrus.
Paul worked 30 years in the trucking industry as an Independent Truck Driver, and became known as Col. Paul Malphrus as an Auctioneer in 2000. Enjoyed his auctioneering as well as raising cattle. During his retirement Paul enjoyed conducting charity auctions, and spending time with and helping to raise his great granddaughter, Savannah. Paul was a member of the Jonesville Baptist Church in Newberry FL and the Great Swamp Baptist Church in Ridgeland, SC.
A Memorial Service in memory of Paul will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00pm, with a visitation for an hour prior at Milam Funeral Home Chapel , 22405 West Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669 (352) 472-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019