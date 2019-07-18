|
CHAMBLEE, PAUL MELVIN
Mr. Paul Melvin Chamblee of Melrose, Florida peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Chamblee with Full Military Honors will take place Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM from Melrose United Methodist Church, 5807 Hampton Street, Melrose, FL. Pastor Myra Carr. officiating; Place of eternal rest will follow at Ochwilla Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. from 6:00PM-8:00PM and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leave to cherish his precious memories three brothers; John and Jack of Melrose, FL, and David (Lesa) of Citra, FL, and two sisters; Loretta Carol Fulton of Melrose and Glenda Quick (Lee) of Hawthorne, as well as eight nieces and nephews and a multitude of great nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church at 10:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019