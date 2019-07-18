Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Melrose United Methodist Church
5807 Hampton Street
Melrose, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Melrose United Methodist Church
5807 Hampton Street
Melrose, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL CHAMBLEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL MELVIN CHAMBLEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL MELVIN CHAMBLEE Obituary
CHAMBLEE, PAUL MELVIN
Mr. Paul Melvin Chamblee of Melrose, Florida peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Chamblee with Full Military Honors will take place Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM from Melrose United Methodist Church, 5807 Hampton Street, Melrose, FL. Pastor Myra Carr. officiating; Place of eternal rest will follow at Ochwilla Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. from 6:00PM-8:00PM and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leave to cherish his precious memories three brothers; John and Jack of Melrose, FL, and David (Lesa) of Citra, FL, and two sisters; Loretta Carol Fulton of Melrose and Glenda Quick (Lee) of Hawthorne, as well as eight nieces and nephews and a multitude of great nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church at 10:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now