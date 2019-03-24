|
|
GILLESPIE, PAUL R.
Paul R. Gillespie died peacefully at ET York Hospice on March 17, 2019, 11 months after the passing of his beloved wife, Grace. He was 95. As he saw his life drawing to a close, he described himself in a win-win situation where he would either be here with his two children or off to join his wife of nearly 71 years. This brand of pragmatic optimism endeared him to friends and strangers alike. His kindness and gentleness were immediately apparent to everyone he encountered in his long life of caring for, teaching and ministering to others. After graduating in 1943 from Chaney High School in his native Youngstown, Ohio, Paul entered the Navy and was stationed in the Gilbert Islands and later Tarawa. In an official commendation for his service, his commanding officer thanked him 'not only for the efforts [he had] exerted and the proficiency shown, but for the spirit which prompted them.' Not long after returning to the States, Paul met Grace Pulkin and immediately exerted his efforts and proved proficient at winning her hand. They were married at Struthers Baptist Tabernacle in June 1947, the same church where Paul was ordained in 1954 after graduation from Bryan College and Dallas Theological Seminary. At the end of 1955, he, Grace and their two children traveled to Central America where for three years he and Grace worked under the auspices of the Central American Mission to translate and publish the mission's literature and hymnals. Upon return to the States in 1958, Paul found his call to return to the ministry stymied by denominational politics. Ever resourceful, he parlayed the printing, graphic arts and photography skills he had begun developing in high school and had furthered in both the Navy and Central America into a long and successful career, first as a supervisor and plant manager in the printing business and then as an educator. In 1963, the school then known as Miami-Dade Junior College invited Paul to create and develop a graphic arts sciences program for their north campus; Paul was deeply gratified by the numbers of students who returned in the years after their graduation to thank him for the professional success his teaching had brought them. Upon retiring as a full professor from the college in the mid-80s, he and Grace moved to Gainesville where they helped their son with his wholesale nursery business while moonlighting as generous and enthusiastic grandparents. A gifted mechanic and fixer of almost anything, Paul was invaluable to the nursery as well as his grandchildren, who brought him broken toys and were stunned the time he confessed he would not be able to repair a broken vinyl record. In 1994, Paul began nearly 20 years of service as a volunteer chaplain at Haven Hospice. His colleague Preston Ponce credits him with crucial assistance in developing the underpinnings of the chaplaincy program at Haven. Paul was also tireless in his heart-felt service to the dying and their loved ones. In 2006, the Work of Heart Awards recognized Paul for 'outstanding volunteer service benefitting our community,' and over the years, Haven presented Paul with multiple Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards. When Grace and then he himself required hospice care, they were immediately surrounded by staff who remembered both his ministry of compassion and his penchant for always having a joke handy. If you knew Paul, you are no doubt right now remembering or trying to forget one of his jokes. Paul is preceded in death by parents, James & Helen, sister, Ruth & brother, James, grandson, James and wife Grace.He is survived by his daughter, Donna Mitchell; son, Jonathan Gillespie; grand-daughters, Emily Prabhaker & Merrill Montgomery Clarke, and great granddaughters, Lucy Lark, Maisy James & Aurora Grace. A memorial service at Grace Presbyterian Church is planned for later in the Spring. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019