Paul R. Sallet
Alachua - Mr. Paul Sallet age 90 native of Alachua, passed away September 21, 2020 at Signature Health Care in Savannah, GA. Paul enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1969 during the Viet Nam Era, and retired with an honorable discharge as a Sgt. E5. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Byrd and Flossie M Morrow Sallet, sisters, Viola Sallet Anderson, Mary Sallet Wallace, and Sallie M. Sallet.
He leaves to cherish his memories, five children, Denise Bryant Carter(Jimmy), Stephanie Bryant Griffin(Willie), Kim Bryant Ross, Donald Sallet (Marquita), Paula Sallet, twelve grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside Services for Mr. Sallet will be held 11:00am, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery W State Road 235, Alachua, FL, 32615, with Military Honors, Rev. Daniel McNish, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Sallet will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, Oct. 2nd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at 2307 S.E. 12th St., Gainesville, FL, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
