YON, PAUL JR.
Paul Yon, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Petersburg, FL on September 13.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Known by his stage name of Dr. Paul, he was an accomplished percussionist and performer who worked with many well-known musicians during his career. He left a lasting impression on everyone he came in contact with and his loving compassionate presence will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 3:00pm at Greater Fort Clark Missionary Baptist Church, 9121 W Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32606.
In lieu of flowers the family request that a donation to the be made in his honor.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019