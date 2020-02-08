|
ZIMMERMAN, PAUL
Paul Zimmerman, 93, passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice on Thursday, February 6, 2020 after a long illness. Ruth and Paul lived in Gainesville since 1953.
He is survived by his wonderful wife of 68 years, Ruth Zimmerman and three daughters and sons-in-law, Marcia and David Greenberg, Susan and Norm Cohen and Lynda and Howard Kosoy. He had seven loving grandchildren Jonathon Cohen (Pam), An-drew Kosoy (Jen), Meagan Jones (Stephen), Jennifer Shook (Gabe), Janna Cohen, Joshua Kosoy (Rebecca) and Kayla Greenberg and eight great-grandchildren Hannah, Alex and Lily Cohen, and Eli, Ariana and Avery Kosoy, and Jack and Daltyn Jones.
Paul's family was very important to him and he loved the many visits from children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was a proud veteran of World War II, a founding member of the local Antique Car club, and a loyal member of the Gainesville Lions Club which he enjoyed attending whenever he could.
He is also survived by his dear sister Joyce Seitz and her children and grandchildren, his nephews Steven, Adam and Jared Zimmerman, his niece and nephews Larry, Barbara and Jeffrey Statland and sister-in-law Mary Ann Zimmerman.
He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Ann Zimmerman and brothers Ronnie and Arnie Zimmerman.
Paul had a wonderful sense of humor and made friends wherever he was. His family and friends helped to ensure that he had a wonderful quality of life until the end. The family really appreciates all of you.
He was a long-time member of Congregation B'nai Israel and loved attending whenever he could.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at B'nai Israel Cemetery, at the corner of East University Avenue and Waldo Road with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Congregation B'nai Israel, 3830 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605 or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
