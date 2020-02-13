|
THOMAS, PAULA GORDON
Paula Gordon Thomas, 66, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with leukemia. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, on November 1, 1953. She was a graduate of Vanguard High School, Rollins College and the University of Florida.
With the love of her life and husband, Chuck, Paula lived life to the fullest. Whether it was on their trips to Scotland and England, their more than 150,000 miles on their Harley motorcycles or cheering on the Gators baseball team at McKethan Stadium, Paula brought joy, energy and laughter to everyplace she went. She was also a talented, amateur genealogist, working with her late mother, June, to trace the history of her family. Through tireless work, Paula traced her family roots to the early Florida pioneers, the Civil War and American Revolution. Paula loved sharing the research with her family and teaching them about the many characters that populated the family tree. She was also proud of and devoted to her Nash heritage, faithfully helping organize the annual family reunion, which was always the source of great fun.
Paula also made the hard job of being a stepmother look easy. She loved Elizabeth (aka Bunny), with all her heart and embraced her as her own.
Paula spent 30 years in law enforcement, retiring as a supervisor with the Florida Department of Corrections Office of Community Corrections. As a parole and probation officer, she was known for treating each person with grace, respect and dignity. She made it her goal to provide a path for a better life for those with whom she worked.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, and Florida Pioneer Families. Paula was also active in the FOP Gator Lodge #67, serving as president of the social auxiliary.
She is survived by her father, Stanley; her husband, Chuck; her stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Chase) and many loving cousins, in-laws and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, June, and her brother, Brian.
A celebration of life will be held on February 15, 2020, 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 106 SW 3rd Street, Gainesville, FL, with the Dr. Karl Kling officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial gifts be made to the Nash Family Trust, 627 Old Lloyd Rd., Monticello, FL 32344. Please visit her memorial page at
